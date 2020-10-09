Gaffney, S.C. - Forest Harlond Parker, 90, of 228 Old Race Track Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Edith Novella Jones Parker and son of the late Harvey Parker and Earsley Parker. He was a retired truck driver, formerly worked in textiles, and attended Grace Baptist Church. He loved his family, farming, fishing, the outdoors and NASCAR.

Surviving are two daughters, Faye Dickson and Dolores McAbee (Hambone), both of Gaffney; a brother, J.H. Parker (Joann) of Chesnee; a sister, Dot Pierce of Beaufort, SC; two grandchildren, Tracey Millwood (Scott) and Jimmy McAbee II (fiance, Tonya Fowler); three great-grandchildren, Devon McAbee (Haley), Madyson McAbee and Mekenzie Millwood; one greatgreat grandchild, D. J. McAbee. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sibyl Parker, a son-in-law, Mike Dickson, four brothers, Gene Parker, Ed Parker, J. W. Parker and Charles Dean Parker.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Alan Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, "Junior Parker Scholarship Fund", P.O. Box 248, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.