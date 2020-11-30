Gaffney, S.C. - Harold Dean Crocker, 80, of 1297 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the loving husband of Nancy Westmoreland Crocker for 52 years and the son of the late Buford Crocker and Verle Wilkins Crocker. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a South Carolina Army National Guard Veteran, having served for 8 years. He formerly worked in textiles and retired from Cherokee County Sheriff 's Department, where he was the Jail Administrator. He enjoyed farming, loved to travel, that included 48 states, Mexico and Canada and loved to take his grandchildren on trips. Mr. Crocker was a member of Southside Baptist Church and a former member and deacon of White Plains Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are three daughters, Lisa Goodson (Robert) of Venice, FL, Becky Fox (Michael) of Marianna, FL and Jean McAdams (David) of North Port, FL; a sister, Carolyn Wood (Ronald) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Addison Fox, Emalyne Fox, Key Goodson, Andy Goodson and Natalie Goodson; a special nephew, John Crocker of Gaffney; a special niece, Donna Crocker Reome of Gaffney; and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Crocker was a preceded in death by a brother, Frank Crocker; and an infant sister.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wofford Caughman, Dr. Bob Finley and Reverend Eddie Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southside Baptist Church, 204 West O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

