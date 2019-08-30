|
Cowpens, S.C. - John Harold McCraw, 85, of 119 Lindsey Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Betty Garner McCraw for 63 years and son of the late Lamar McCraw and Ethel Kirby McCraw. He retired from the S. C. Department of Corrections, was a S. C. National Guard member and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was a Mason and Shriner, loved farming and gardening and a member of the Shriner's Mini-bike unit.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a sister, Pat Stuard and husband, Mack of Gaffney and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth McCraw.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Delos Blanton, Rev. Dennis Spencer and Rev. David Watkins officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 250 Mount Olive Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family will be at the residence, 119 Lindsey Lane, Cowpens.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019