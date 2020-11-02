Gaffney, S.C. - Harold Wilburn Sprouse Sr., 82, of 710 Macedonia Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the loving husband of Laura Henderson Sprouse for 63 years and the son of the late Herbert Sprouse and Myrtle McCurry Sprouse. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, was retired from Milliken, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Mr. Sprouse was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, Harold Sprouse Jr (Debbie) of Gaffney; two daughters, Laura Jean Cash (Ricky) of Gaffney and Kimberly Sprouse Bridgeman (Dennis) of Elkin, NC; a sister, Dorothy Sprouse of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Cody Cash, Kayla Cash Osment (Jeff), Nicholas Sprouse (Shay), Haley Garland and Monica Bridgeman; and five great-grandchildren, Noah Sprouse, Issac Sprouse, Easton Osment, Reagan Osment and Kaisley Garland. Mr. Sprouse was preceded in death by a brother, Lyman Sprouse; and two sisters, Mary Estes and Virginia Fox.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Agape Hospice, 1060 Boiling Springs, SC, 29303.

The family will be at the residence.

