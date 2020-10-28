1/1
Harold "Bud" Wyatt
Gaffney, S.C. - Harold "Bud" Wyatt, 74, of 320 Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cowpens, he was the husband of Judy Weaver Wyatt and son of the late Harry Wyatt and Nettie Kirby Wyatt. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Overnite, and was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church. He formerly served as a deacon at Converse Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Army Reserves. He loved his family, riding his tractor, cutting grass, camping and NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Lanny Turner (Jennifer) of Lyman; two daughters, Crystal Garrett (Randy) of Gaffney and Cherie Hannon (Joe) of Cowpens; a sister, Barbara Fowler (James) of Cowpens; seven grandchildren, Dillon Garrett, Rusty Garrett (Ashley), Geoffrey Hannon, Alyssa Hannon, Sarah Turner, Jesse Turner and Madeline Turner; two greatgrandchildren, Nolan Garrett and Daisy Hannon; special nieces and nephew, Lois Bullock, Sandra Cole and Ronnie Wyatt, all of Gaffney and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Sue Cobb, Mildred Wise, Laura Allison and Millie Wise and three brothers, Donald Wyatt, Bobby Wyatt and J. L. Wyatt.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Love Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Interment will be in the Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, 107 Springs Hills Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 28, 2020.
