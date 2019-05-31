Gaffney, S.C. - Harriette Wilson Parker, 83, of 159 Meadow Wood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late Charles Ernest Parker and daughter of the late Harry Wilson and Ethel Jones Wilson. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and Winthrop College and retired from the Cherokee County School District after 30 years of service as a math teacher. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, sewing and antiques. She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church and attended New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are a son, Greg Parker and wife, Cindy of Gaffney; a daughter, Gina Parker Cofield and husband, Andy of Easley; a brother, Tommy Wilson of Blacksburg; two sisters, Ann Campbell and husband, Sam of Pelzer and Nancy Stacy and husband, Ricky of Easley; four grandchildren, Nicholas Parker and wife, Ivey, Hayley Parker, Zakary Parker and Alexis Cofield; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend thanks to a special family friend and caregiver Suzette Sharpe and Agape Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Buffalo Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Pastor Robert Wells and Dr. Bruce Price officiating. Interment will be in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Buffalo Baptist Church, 618 Old Buffalo Church Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the home of Greg & Cindy Parker, 190 Oak Creek Circle, Gaffney.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.