Deacon Harry Gist Jr., age 78 of 413 Winchester Drive, Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Harry Gist Sr. and Mamie Burris Wood. He was born in Cherokee County. He was a deacon at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Carrie Lee Gist of the home, six sons, Ricky Lee Gist of Gaffney, SC; Kelvin Adrian Gist of Spartanburg, SC; Barry Mathis Gist of the home; Trevor Lynn Gist of Gaffney, SC; Jaffray Nemar Gist (Tina) of Kings Mountain, NC; Minister Jacobi Anthwann Adams (Rachelle) of Concord, NC. Two daughters, Cesara Michelle Manning (Kelly) of Gaffney, SC; Tara Gist-Savage (Barrington) of Boiling Springs, NC; one sister, Nellie Covington of Gaffney, SC. Four sister-inlaws, Annie Hopper, Janie Mae Davidson, Lillie Mae Thompson, Lettie Shippy all of Gaffney, SC; Eight grandchildren, Rashata Qu'ennette Gist, Shameka La'Trece Manning and Kelly Llwellyn Manning (Cara) all of Gaffney, SC; Ja'Mesha Nachae Gist reared in the home; Shantequa "Desiree" Gist and Erica Da'shae Manning of Gaffney, SC; Mariah Faith Adams of Concord, NC and Braylon Antonio Gist of Kings Mountain, NC. Three great-grandchildren, Ta'ja Steveon Lattimore, Gray Willis III (Willie Boy), Nhadiah Spell-Leach all of Gaffney, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, July 1,2019 at The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with The Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service.

The body will lie-instate at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the home.

