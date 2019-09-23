|
|
Mrs. Hattie Lipscomb Wilkins, 80, of 116 Holly Hill Drive, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Ralph Bernard Wilkins, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Choice and Emma Posey Wilkins.
She was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church and a retiree of Limestone Mills.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Carmen Wilkins, and siblings, Elizabeth Gaines, Choice and Robert Lipscomb,
Surviving are: a son, Allen Wilkins, of the home; two daughters, Dana Wilkins and Gwendolyn Fernanders (Bryant), of Gaffney; brothers, John Lipscomb (Cheryl) and Edward Lipscomb (Terri), of Atlanta, GA, Terry Lipscomb (Lisa) of Raleigh, NC, and Jerry Lipscomb (Sarah), of Salisbury, NC; sisters, Louise Smith and Virgia Chappell, both of Atlanta, Betty Terrell of Salisbury; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be Monday at noon in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Monday at 11 a.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019