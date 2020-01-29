|
Gaffney, S.C. - Hazel Elaine Price Hughey, 70, of 1268 McKown's Mountain Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Larry Lee Hughey and daughter of the late Pasco Price and Ruth Jenkins Price. She was a homemaker, retired from Nestle, loved her family, and a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Bradley Hughey and wife, Crystal of Gaffney; two daughters, Angela Neal and husband, Craig and Karen Peterson and husband, Mark, both of Gaffney; six brothers, Dewitt Price and wife, Helen, Doug Price and wife, Lucy, Johnny Price and wife, Elaine, Bobby Price and wife, Sandra, David Price and wife, Vickie and Dennis Price and wife, Diane, all of Gaffney; three sisters, Marie Campbell of Spartanburg, Janice Mullinax and husband, Winfred of Gaffney and Joyce Bishop and husband, Marvin of Shelby, NC; a sister-in-law, Margaret Price; five grandchildren, Brandon Smarr, Blake Peterson, Dylan Peterson, Hunter Hughey and Bella Grace Hughey; four step-grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Emily and Katie Clary; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Hughey, a grandson, Eric Smarr and a brother, Joe Price.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kenny Wood and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in the Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Craig and Angela Neal, 4105 Wilkinsville Highway, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.