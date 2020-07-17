Hazel Smith

Mrs. Hazel P. Smith, 88, of 335 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., passed away Thursday, July 16, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

Widow of Boyd Smith, Sr., she was born in Inman, SC and was a daughter of the late Florence and Bessie Cannon Pearson.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by two sons, Boyd L. Smith, Jr. and Charles Henry Smith; a daughter, Bessie Smith; eight siblings, Hayward, Frank, and Dock Pearson, Otis, Boyce, Paul, John and Ed Burgess.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: four sons, Timothy Smith (Kisha) of Gaffney, Jackie Smith, David Smith, and Joe Smith all of the home; three daughters, Phebe Smith of the home, Marsha Rainey of Gaffney, and Hazel D. Smith of Gaffney;16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com