Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens

Hazel Stapleton Obituary

Cowpens, S.C. - Hazel Johnson Stapleton, 88, of 132 S. Oakland Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late John Stapleton and daughter of the late Mack Johnson and Carrie Thompson Johnson. She was a homemaker and a very active member of Central Baptist Church in Cowpens. She loved her family and children, and raised 20 foster children.

Surviving are four daughters, Sindy Melton and husband, Dr. Larry of Gaffney, Janice Smith and husband, Rev. Eddie of Cowpens, Vicky West and Judy Johnson and husband, Jody, both of Spartanburg; a sister, Emily Greer of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Karrie Goforth and husband, Steven, Scott Brannon, Michael Brannon, Joey West and Nick Melton and wife, Rachel; eleven greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, J. W. Johnson, Weldon Johnson and Choice Johnson and two sisters, Floree Deaton and Betty Worley.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Larry Melton and Rev. Eddie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, "Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry", P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family will be at the residence, 132 S. Oakland Street, Cowpens.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 10, 2019
