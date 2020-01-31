|
UNION, S.C. - Mrs. Hazel Elizabeth Rippy Walker, age 86, of 118 Lakeside Dr., Union, formerly of Smyrna, widow of MSgt. Evans Spencer Walker, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Langston Place in Clinton.
Mrs. Walker was born in Blacksburg, November 15, 1933 a daughter of the late Ernest and Geneva Peeler Rippy. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and retired from Timken Co. in Gaffney. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Blacksburg. She was a member of the Gold Star Wives after losing her husband in Vietnam in 1967.
Surviving are a daughter, Geneva Dorn and husband Doug of N. Charleston; two sons, Edward Walker and wife Lynn of Blacksburg and Robert Craig Walker and wife Linda of the home; a sister, Pat Easler and husband George of Smyrna; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mrs. Walker was predeceased by a brother, Harold Rippy.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020