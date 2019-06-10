Gaffney, SC - Helen Pace Campbell, 88, of 147 Bancroft Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Pacolet, she was the wife of the late Wesley Campbell and the daughter of the late Bessie Pace Campbell. She enjoyed gardening and making jewelry. Mrs. Campbell was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry Campbell and wife, Sallie of Jonesville and Steve Campbell of Gaffney; two daughters, Jane Pennington and husband, Tony and Teresa Barnes, both of Gaffney; a half-sister, Geraldine Campbell of Gaffney; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Bagwell.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Abingdon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Tara Pennington and Nicholas Lamb, 115 Lester Drive.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com