Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church

Helen Hemphill Jefferies

Helen Hemphill Jefferies Obituary

Mrs. Helen Hemphill Jefferies, 89, of 523 W. Montgomery St., Apt. 25, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in her home. Widow of Mr. Fleet Jefferies, she was born in Cherokee County, a daughter of the late Dock and Lue Bertha Glover Hemphill.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Bethel Baptist Church Choir, Jubilee Choir, and Church School Class #11.

She is survived by a nephew raised in the home, Mr. Karnavis Roberts of Gaffney; six sisters, Mrs. Effie Moody of Columbus, Ohio, Mrs. Thelma Harden of Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Catherine Roberts, Mrs. Addie Fay Dawkins, Mrs. Betty R. Harris and Mrs. Mary Ann Jolly, all of Gaffney; a niece that took care of her, Mrs. Alice Smith; several other nieces and nephews; a goddaughter, Mrs. Sybil Bridges of Gaffney; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19., at 4 p.m., in Bethel Baptist Church with The Reverend Dr. James W. Sanders, Jr. officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 18, 2019
