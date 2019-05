Mrs. Helen Sawyer of 703 Florence Street when home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was a member of Buford Street UMC. She had two sons: John Sawyer of the home and David Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Sawyer and a son, Daniel Sawyer. The family will have a private service

in Georgia at a later date.