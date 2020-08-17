1/1
Helen VanDerbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Inman, S.C. - Helen Clayton VanDerbeck, 86, formerly of Inman, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late F.W. (Bill) VanDerbeck and the daughter of the late Coley Clayton and Estelle Solesbee Clayton. She was a graduate of Holly Springs High School and Columbia Beauty College and was owner/operator of Helen's Hairstyling in Greenville. She enjoyed crafts, traveling to her home in Florida and collecting sea shells. Mrs. VanDerbeck was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Patricia Cooksey (Richard) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Katie Peake (Josh) and Kelly Bergeron (Denis), both of Columbia; four greatgrandchildren, Madison Peake, Crosby Peake, Caiden Bergeron and Olivia Bergeron, all of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mrs. Patricia Cooksey and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved