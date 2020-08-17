Helen VanDerbeck

Inman, S.C. - Helen Clayton VanDerbeck, 86, formerly of Inman, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late F.W. (Bill) VanDerbeck and the daughter of the late Coley Clayton and Estelle Solesbee Clayton. She was a graduate of Holly Springs High School and Columbia Beauty College and was owner/operator of Helen's Hairstyling in Greenville. She enjoyed crafts, traveling to her home in Florida and collecting sea shells. Mrs. VanDerbeck was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Patricia Cooksey (Richard) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Katie Peake (Josh) and Kelly Bergeron (Denis), both of Columbia; four greatgrandchildren, Madison Peake, Crosby Peake, Caiden Bergeron and Olivia Bergeron, all of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mrs. Patricia Cooksey and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com