Helen Devona Watkins, 45, of 125 Beltline Road, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Cherokee Medical Center.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Monroe Twitty of Chesnee and the late Laura Watkins.

Helen was a 1992 graduate of Gaffney High School, a member of Suck Creek Baptist Church, and a former employee of Norma's Truck Stop.

In addition to her father, she is survived by: her step-mother, Sheila Twitty, of Chesnee; three brothers, Chris Watkins (Tracie) of Gaffney, Clay Proctor of Spartanburg, and Chris Proctor of Chesnee; six sisters, Sandra Funderburk (John), Tiffany Watkins, Sophia Lipscomp and Charlotte Watkins all of Gaffney, Katrina Jeter (Jamie) of Chesnee, and April Proctor Holston (Michael) of Atlanta, GA,

The Funeral Service will be Friday, 3:00 p.m., in Suck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Macomson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Friday at 2:00 p.m.

The family is at the home of Sandra and John Funderburk, 308 Peachtree Street.

