Gaffney, S.C. - Henry Leroy Clary, 81, of 400 Sarratt School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Cowpens, he was the husband of Martha Jean Wall Clary and son of the late Junie Leroy Clary and Verna Mae Humphries Clary. He retired from construction and was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, gardening, was very mechanical and could fix anything.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Chad Everette Clary of the home; a daughter, Debra Wallace (Todd) of Gaffney; a brother, Arnold Clary of Gaffney; a sister, Helen Sue Carr of Spartanburg; a grandson, Brooks Harris (Tasha); a step-granddaughter, Brandy Wallace (Steve); three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bryson and Isaiah Harris; three step-great grandchildren, Abby Wallace, Zoie Walker and Malleri Wallace; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Clary and Billy Clary.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens with Reverend Tim Knotts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. The family will be at the residence. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.