Henry Duncan

Gaffney, S.C. - Henry Theodore Duncan, 80, of 918 9th Street, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Louise Jenkins Duncan and son of the late Holland Hampton Duncan and Oveda Mc- Swain Duncan. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Winn- Dixie, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Henry was loved by everyone and loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing, softball and sports, especially the Gaffney Indians and Carolina Gamecocks.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Henry T. Duncan, Jr. (April) of Gaffney and Ricky Duncan (Brenda) of Grover, NC; a brother, Bobby Duncan (Diane) of Gaffney; two sisters, Doris Destaffino and Kathy Ruppe (Phillip), both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Kristen Lavecchio (Steven), Brooke Lavecchio, Jessica Vaughn (Dustin), Bryce Duncan, Katey Duncan (Dereck), James Jordan (Vanessa) and Blake Jordan (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Mason, Austin, Jaxon, Ava, Josie, Tosh, Owen, Emmett, Camryn, Carmyn and Pierre, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle Duncan Lavecchio, three brothers, Richard Duncan, Ed Duncan and Ernest Duncan and three sisters, Barbara Brown, Linda Driskill and Jean Humphries.

Private Services will be held by the family.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.