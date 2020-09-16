1/2
Henry Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Henry Theodore Duncan, 80, of 918 9th Street, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Louise Jenkins Duncan and son of the late Holland Hampton Duncan and Oveda Mc- Swain Duncan. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Winn- Dixie, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Henry was loved by everyone and loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing, softball and sports, especially the Gaffney Indians and Carolina Gamecocks.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Henry T. Duncan, Jr. (April) of Gaffney and Ricky Duncan (Brenda) of Grover, NC; a brother, Bobby Duncan (Diane) of Gaffney; two sisters, Doris Destaffino and Kathy Ruppe (Phillip), both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Kristen Lavecchio (Steven), Brooke Lavecchio, Jessica Vaughn (Dustin), Bryce Duncan, Katey Duncan (Dereck), James Jordan (Vanessa) and Blake Jordan (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Mason, Austin, Jaxon, Ava, Josie, Tosh, Owen, Emmett, Camryn, Carmyn and Pierre, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle Duncan Lavecchio, three brothers, Richard Duncan, Ed Duncan and Ernest Duncan and three sisters, Barbara Brown, Linda Driskill and Jean Humphries.

Private Services will be held by the family.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved