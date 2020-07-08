1/
Herbert Allison
Blacksburg - Herbert Eugene "Tugene" Allison, 66, of 1177 99 Island Rd, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Marie "Sis" Allison and the son of the late Herbert Oliver and Shirley Jean Gray Allison.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Allison is survived by a daughter, Diane Wilson and husband, Brian, of Blacksburg; three grandchildren, Matthew, Greyson, and Addison Wilson; a brother, Lee Allison and wife, Kim, of Blacksburg; two sisters-in-law; Anita "Hoppy" Sellars and husband, Pastor Richard "Snake" Sellars, of Gaffney and Mary "Snake" Littleton and husband, Rick, of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ricky Dean Allison.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Richard Sellars officiating. Michael Sellars, Phillip Allison, Jesup Dellinger, BJ Gunnells, Michael Walker, and Scott Tessner will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at their home following the service.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary. com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Allison family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
