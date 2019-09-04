|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Herbert H. Vaughn, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Asheville, NC, he was the husband of the late Grace Thomas Mc- Swain Vaughn and the son of the late Lois Vaughn Helton and stepson of the late Jim Helton. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and anything mechanical. Mr. Vaughn was retired from S.C. Highway Department after 22 years of service and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Surviving are a stepson, Richard McSwain and wife, Carol of Boiling Springs; two step-daughters, Ann McSwain Dale and husband, Terry of Eagle, Idaho and Holly M. Henson and husband, Glen of Blacksburg; a step-brother, Willie L. Helton of Chesnee; eight grandchildren, Richie Mc- Swain, Gary McSwain, Brad Spencer, Clinton Dale, Nathan Dale, Haley Spicer, Casie Baker and Jessica Greene; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by a half-brother, James Vaughn; and a halfsister, Betty Lou Helton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in Oakland Cemetery with Bishop Darren Carling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019