Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Herbert "Slim" Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert "Slim" Vaughn Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Herbert H. Vaughn, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the husband of the late Grace Thomas Mc- Swain Vaughn and the son of the late Lois Vaughn Helton and stepson of the late Jim Helton. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and anything mechanical. Mr. Vaughn was retired from S.C. Highway Department after 22 years of service and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving are a stepson, Richard McSwain and wife, Carol of Boiling Springs; two step-daughters, Ann McSwain Dale and husband, Terry of Eagle, Idaho and Holly M. Henson and husband, Glen of Blacksburg; a step-brother, Willie L. Helton of Chesnee; eight grandchildren, Richie Mc- Swain, Gary McSwain, Brad Spencer, Clinton Dale, Nathan Dale, Haley Spicer, Casie Baker and Jessica Greene; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by a half-brother, James Vaughn; and a halfsister, Betty Lou Helton.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in Oakland Cemetery with Bishop Darren Carling officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now