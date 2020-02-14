|
Hettie Bell Littlejohn, 76, of 112 Martin Lane Apt-807, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Cherokee County by the late Leroy and Louise Smith Littlejohn.
She was employed by Limestone Mill as a spinner and was a member of Gowdysville Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Gospel Choir. She loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was an avid patriot fan. She loved taking vacations to the mountains and the beach. Cooking was her passion (known for making her famous butter biscuits.)
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and four sisters.
She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Warren Littlejohn Sr. (Kim) of Spartanburg, SC and Brian Littlejohn (Cheryl) of Gaffney, SC; two daughters, Laura Dorene Fernanders of the home and Dawn Norissia Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC; two sisters, Elmetta Moore (Jesse) and Shirley Goudelock of Gaffney, SC; a brother, Frank Littlejohn (Marva) of Gaffney, SC; nine grandchildren, Kamarron Mickles of the home, Warren Littlejohn Jr. of Chicago, Joshua Allen of Tennessee, Kevin Robinson, Chelsie Littlejohn, Tishana Chambers, Brandy Littlejohn, and Brianissa Mickles all of Gaffney; twelve great grandchildren, Shariah Littlejohn, Jordyn Allen, Olivia Allen, Keilee McGill, Alaysia Wise, Skylar McGill, A'Mirra Littlejohn, Royalty Allen, Derrius Littlejohn, Taujai Littlejohn, Derrick Littlejohn Jr. and Braylen Kilgore; special nieces, Bobbie Littlejohn, Georgie (Peaches) Foster, and Nikki Nichols; a host of other nieces, nephews, a special friend Susan Wade and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Gowdyesville Baptist Church with Rev. S. L. Ford officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the home.
