Hilda Degree

Mrs. Hilda Mae Wilson Degree, 82, of 200 Friday Street Apt 3-3, Blacksburg, passed away Friday in Mary Black Hospital.

She was the widow of Billy Degree and a daughter of the late Kelly and Gennevie Hopper Wilson.

She was predeceased by: a son, Christopher Degree; a brother, Russell Wilson (Janie of Blacksburg).

Left to cherish loving memories are: sons, Billy Degree (Karen) of Gaffney, Bruce Degree (Zina) of Absecon, NJ, Jeffrey Degree of Blacksburg, Corey Degree (Stacey) of Shelby, NC, and Carpenter Degree of Columbia, SC; daughters, Charlotte (Sgt Eric) Mishner of Fayetteville, NC; Valerie Degree (Julius) of Gaffney; brothers, Kelly Wilson (Lillian) of Spartanburg and Howard Wilson (Brenda) of Gaffney; sisters, Gladys Wilson and Mary Logan, both of Gaffney, Diane Williams of Green Acres, FL; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Anitonette Frazier, officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Blacksburg.

