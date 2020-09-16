1/1
Hilda Degree
Mrs. Hilda Mae Wilson Degree, 82, of 200 Friday Street Apt 3-3, Blacksburg, passed away Friday in Mary Black Hospital.

She was the widow of Billy Degree and a daughter of the late Kelly and Gennevie Hopper Wilson.

She was predeceased by: a son, Christopher Degree; a brother, Russell Wilson (Janie of Blacksburg).

Left to cherish loving memories are: sons, Billy Degree (Karen) of Gaffney, Bruce Degree (Zina) of Absecon, NJ, Jeffrey Degree of Blacksburg, Corey Degree (Stacey) of Shelby, NC, and Carpenter Degree of Columbia, SC; daughters, Charlotte (Sgt Eric) Mishner of Fayetteville, NC; Valerie Degree (Julius) of Gaffney; brothers, Kelly Wilson (Lillian) of Spartanburg and Howard Wilson (Brenda) of Gaffney; sisters, Gladys Wilson and Mary Logan, both of Gaffney, Diane Williams of Green Acres, FL; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Anitonette Frazier, officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Blacksburg.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
