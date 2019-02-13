Blacksburg, S.C. - Hildred Crotts, 96, of 1103 S. Charleston St., Blacksburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord, February 10, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Coleman Crotts and daughter of the late Colonel and Ruthey B. Parker. Born in Cherokee County, she was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and worked in the textile industry. She loved her family and gardening. She was a Goldstar Mother.

Left to cherish her memory are one son - Jackie Crotts and wife, Rita; two daughters - Deborah Peeler and husband, Jerry, and Rhonda Keener and husband, Lawrence, all of Blacksburg; five grandchildren - Dean Peeler, Janice Bridges, Ray Crotts and wife, Michelle, Robert Crotts and wife, Derra, and Carrie Keener; seven great-grandchildren - Jessie Bridges, Chloe Crotts, Seth Crotts, Jacob Heavener, Skyla Judd, Breanna Casey and husband, Josh, and Alec Tate; and one sister - Louise Griffies of Charlotte, NC. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by one son - Donald Crotts; four brothers - WF Parker, Hugh Parker, Lindburgh Parker and Jerry Parker; and five sisters - Elvie Carr, Amy Parker, Beatrice Davis, Marie Turney, and Gertrude Wallace.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 1-2:00 PM, at Hopewell Baptist Church. A Celebration Of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. At other times, the family will be at the home.

Pallbearers serving are Jessie Bridges, Ray Crotts, Dean Peeler, Robert Crotts, Alton Davis and Matthew Davis.

E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Crotts Family