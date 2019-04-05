Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Hollis Dawkins Jr.

Hollis Dawkins, Jr., 75, of 530 Colonial Avenue, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Hollis Dawkins, Sr. and Ella Goudelock Dawkins.

He attended Granard High School and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Hollis was preceded in death by siblings: his twin, and Osteen Dawkins,

Willie Ruth Tate (Bob), Jerline Dawkins, Lillie Mae

Woods, and Lyman

Dawkins, Sr. (Inez).

Surviving are: two sisters, Marva Littlejohn

(Frank) and Verlie Littlejohn (Thomas) of Gaffney.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home of Verlie and Thomas Littlejohn, 515 Hetty Hill Street.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
