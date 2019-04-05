Hollis Dawkins, Jr., 75, of 530 Colonial Avenue, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Hollis Dawkins, Sr. and Ella Goudelock Dawkins.

He attended Granard High School and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Hollis was preceded in death by siblings: his twin, and Osteen Dawkins,

Willie Ruth Tate (Bob), Jerline Dawkins, Lillie Mae

Woods, and Lyman

Dawkins, Sr. (Inez).

Surviving are: two sisters, Marva Littlejohn

(Frank) and Verlie Littlejohn (Thomas) of Gaffney.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home of Verlie and Thomas Littlejohn, 515 Hetty Hill Street.

