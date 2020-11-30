1/2
Homer Brown Sr.
Inman, S.C. - Homer Claude Brown, Sr., 91, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Mary Jo Tate Brown and the son of the late Horace Stanley Brown and Grace Lipscomb Brown. He was a United States Marine Veteran and was retired from Southern Saw Services. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Mr. Brown was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg.

In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, Homer "Buster" Brown Jr. (Liz) of Jenkins, KY; a daughter, Patty Brown Smith (Rick) of Inman; a sister, Lizzie "B" Webb of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren; twenty greatgrandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Bob Wilkins and his wife, Becky. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by two brothers, John W. Brown and Wofford H. Brown.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or First Baptist North Baptist, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC, 29316.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
