Lyman, S.C. - John Horace Beauford, Sr., 96, of 202 Chelsea Nicole Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Greenwood, he was first married to the late Nell Purser Beauford and the husband of the late Alma Stewart Beauford and son of the late William David Beauford and Allie Rea Bowie Beauford. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School where he excelled in football and was the oldest surviving member of the 1941 football team. He retired from Milliken and was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg where he was a former youth leader and bus driver. He loved the Lord, his family and his dog "Oscar".

He was a retired U.S. Army World War II veteran receiving a total of 12 medals which included a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Horace Beauford's ship landed in Normandy, France on the 6th of June, 1944 at Utah Beach on D-Day. Horace assumed his duties with the 86th Blackhawk Division, Company H, as a .50 caliber machine-gunner on the back of a jeep. He fought in numerous Campaigns/ Battles including D-Day, Utah Beach, Battle of the Rhine and Invasion of Hitler's Palace.

He was also an avid Carolina Gamecocks and Atlanta Braves fan and was honored by the Braves as a hometown hero in June of 2019.

Surviving are a son, John H. Beauford, Jr. (Barbara) of Greenwood; two daughters, Robin Beauford Fincher (Steve) of LaGrange, GA and Rene Beauford of the home; six grandchildren, Susan Beauford, Shannon Kanner (Joey), Sharmin Beauford, Diana Galdieri (Mike), Andrew Powell (Jen) and Melissa Maradik (Brian); ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Beauford, a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Beauford, brothers, Thomas, Curtis and Marvin and sisters, Louise, Dora, Katie and Helen.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his friends and caregivers, Anthony McNeil, Karen Dolumba and Jennifer McAbee.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist North Spartanburg. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet, Reverend Scott Cannon and Mrs. Emily Staggs officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway Spartanburg, SC 29316.

The family will be at the residence.

