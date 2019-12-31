|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Hubert Delane Martin Jr., 59, of 2380 Chesnee Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Hubert Delane Martin Sr. and Erlene Nance Martin. He was an excellent baseball player and was retired from construction. Mr. Martin was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, also surviving is a brother, Tony S. Martin of Boiling Springs; and two nephews, Jacob Martin and Joshua Martin. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a brother, Kelly Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020