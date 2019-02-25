Hydric Littlejohn age 94, of 108 Pryor Street, Gaffney, SC., went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 22,2019 at The Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was born June 8,1924. He was the son of the late Deacon Hiram Littlejohn and Angelina Ford Littlejohn. He was the husband of the late Eva Littlejohn. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church He leaves to cherish fond memories a son, Jackie Littlejohn of Winston Salem NC, two daughters, Nannie Wylie (Jimmy), Barbara Jefferies both of Gaffney, SC. Seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

A one-hour visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 10:30 a.m.

Burial with military rites will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family is receiving friends at the residence from noon – 7:00 p.m.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.