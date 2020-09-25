Ida Littlejohn

Gaffney - Ida Mae Littlejohn, 95, went home to be with Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Ben C and Millie Littlejohn.

At an early age she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and joined the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was the Mother of the church, a member of the Food Committee, Mixed Chorus, Usher Board, and Senior Missionary.

She was preceded in death by two sons; James Junior and Johnny Lee Littlejohn; one daughter, Acelia Ann Littlejohn and six sisters.

Left to cherish many fond and loving memories are five daughters; Minne Ruth Petty, Darlene Phillips, Sarah Littlejohn, Minister Annie Littlejohn Thompson(Furman), and Jacqueline Littlejohn; a granddaughter reared in the home, Wendy Littlejohn; grandsons reared in the home, Danny Littlejohn Sr. Danny Littlejohn Jr. Robert Phillips, Raymond Littlejohn, Davion Petty and Donald Petty; two sisters; Nellie Humphries and Eria Corry, one daughter in law; Peggy Littlejohn, twenty-nine grandchildren, sixty-six great grandchildren, seven great- great grandchildren, four great- great- great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Ms. Littlejohn will be held on Monday, September 28, at 2p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

The book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Family.