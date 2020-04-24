|
Our beloved, Mother, Idella E. Byers, grew old in God's blessings. During the years, she was strengthened by God. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2020. She was born January 28, 1922, to the late Wright Byers and Rachel Baxter Byers in Gaffney, South Carolina. After the passing of her mother, she was reared by her uncle Deacon George W. Brown and aunt, Mother Martha Brown.
She was a 1946 graduate of Granard High School. Mother Byers became a domestic worker taking care of children.
At an early age she joined Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. When she started living with her uncle and aunt, she became a member of Mitchell Chapel Fire Baptized Holiness Church (F.B.H.). She was the Mother of the church, Sunday School Teacher, Treasure of the Sunday School, Church Clerk, Usher, and President of the Missionary Department. One of her highlights was attending and participating in various church conferences throughout the F.B.H. districts.
Mother Byers had a heart to serve and was active in the community. She was a member of The Voice of the People, and served as secretary and a member of the Red Hatter's Club.
Mother Byers enjoyed, cooking, especially baking cakes, reading, traveling, singing, beating her tambourine at church services, and being with her family.
Mother Byers departed her life at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the
Atrium Health Care Center, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She had spent the last year of her declining health with her daughter, Martha Gibbs in Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and twelve siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her two adopted daughters, Betty B. Qualls (Roosevelt) of Elgin, South Carolina, Martha F. Gibbs (late Vincent, Sr.), and two grandson sons Vincent, Jr. of Durham, NC and Vernon of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Private graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mount Tabor Baptist Church cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 4 – 6 p.m. at Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
