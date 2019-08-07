|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ila Martin Miller, 85, of 405 Chatham Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late George W. Miller and the daughter of the late Herbert Martin and Bleeka Adams Martin. She was a 1952 graduate of Gaffney High School, a caretaker for Madge Lipscomb and Lorie Wilkie, loved her beloved dog, Bill Miller and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Miller was retired from M. Lowenstein, after 50 years of service and was a member of Kirby Church, where she was also a member of the Katherine Browning Sunday School Class.
Surviving is a son, George Martin Miller and fiance', Rhonda Miller of Gaffney; a daughter, Rachel Susan Miller Wolfe of the home; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by a step-son, Sidney Miller; three brothers, Gene Martin, Roy Martin and William Martin; and five sisters, Frances White, Reba Barnes, Ruth Malone, Mary Hughey and Linda Cavney.
The family would like to extend an heartfelt thank you for her special caregiver, Chelsea Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Proctor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Kirby Church, "Building Fund", 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.