Gaffney - Immanuel Lester Owensby, 36, of 919 Bonner Lake Road, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Floyd Curtis Owensby Jr. and the late Opal Smith Owensby. Immanuel worked for MLS, Inc Hydroseeding & Erosion Control and was a member of Spirit and Truth Fellowship Church.
In addition to his father, Mr. Owensby is survived by his maternal grandmother, Annie Smith, of the home; a brother, Floyd Owensby III, of Spartanburg; a sister, Jessica Owensby, of Gaffney; an uncle, Joey Smith, of Gaffney; a nephew, Donta Garrett; and two nieces, Selena Owensby and Opal Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandfather, Otis Smith, and a nephew, Curtis Zane Owensby.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Mrs. Peggy Wicks officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019