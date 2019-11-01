|
Gaffney, S.C. - Margaret Imogene Horton Martin, 88, formerly of 643 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Boiling Springs, NC, she was the wife of the late Robert Ned Martin and the daughter of the late John Belton Horton and Maude Hamrick Horton. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, Gerald Martin and wife, Karen of Gaffney; a sister, Minnie Lou Dimond of Gaffney; a grandson, Barry Peterson of Gaffney; a niece, Tina Barnes of Lattimore; a nephew, Matt McMurray of Gaffney; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Martin and wife, Linda of Gaffney. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Ruppe and Mary Horton; and a brother, Jimmy Horton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Peachtree Centre.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Duvall officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019