Gaffney, S.C. - Imogene Castle Triplett, 81, formerly of 186 Hackberry Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Paintsville, KY, she was the widow of the late Jesse F. Triplett and daughter of the late Ed Castle and Dorothy Lowe Castle. She retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of Christian Heights Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Allen Triplett (Linda) of Ohio and Roger Triplett (Colleen) of Gaffney; a daughter, Cathy Bivens (Jerry Allen) of Hickory, NC; a brother, Ronnie Castle of Florida; a sister, Linda Young of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Paul Triplett (Shannon), Jessica Cable (Jason), Tanya Colvin, Tommy Lee Colvin, Jr., Heather Triplett and Courtney Triplett; 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Willard Young and two grandsons, Jeremy Colvin and Gary Edward Triplett.
All services will be held in Paintsville, Kentucky.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 1, 2020