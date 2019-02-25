Irene Good Black, age 101, of 135 Young Drive Blacksburg, SC peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born April 16,1917 in North Carolina. She was the widow of the late Manuel Jack Black. She was the daughter of the late Jeff Good and Everline Thompson Good. She was the last surviving member of ten siblings.

She leaves to cherish fond memories four daughters; Maggie Brown of Kings Mountain, NC, Josephine Black of Gaffney, SC, Evelyn Crosby of Shelby, NC, Edith Humphries (Doug) of Blacksburg, SC. Two sons; David Black (Veronica) Upper Marlboro, Maryland, James Black (Louise) of Grover, NC. One daughter-in-law, Sally Black of Blacksburg, SC. Twentyfour grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, eleven great-great-grandchildren. A great host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 25,2019 at The Youngs Groves Baptist Church. A thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. The body will liein state at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

