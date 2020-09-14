York, SC - Carol Irene Guthrie, 57, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Elsie Linder Guthrie and the late Robert (Bobby) Guthrie. She was employed with Handicap Workshop and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, also surviving are several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Gravesides services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or American Red Cross, P.O. Box 9035, Greenville, SC, 29604.

The family will be at the respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC