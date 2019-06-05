Gaffney, S.C. - Irene Parker Weaver, 85, formerly of 122 Kings Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Clarence Weaver and daughter of the late Johnny A. Parker and Elizabeth Pennington Parker. She retired from textiles and was a member of Kirby Church.

Surviving are two sons, James Ralph Mullinax and wife, Viola of Blacksburg and Kenneth Lee Mullinax of Anderson; a niece, raised as a daughter, Shirley Wease and husband, Doug of Gaffney; two brothers, Leslie Parker of Pacolet and James "Peewee" Henry Parker and wife, Kay of Gaffney; two sisters, Lonnie Bell Davis and Rosie Gibbie, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Flossie Wilt and Mary Mullinax and three brothers, John Wesley Parker, Eugene "Bud" Parker and Joe Parker.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

