Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Irene Weaver


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Weaver Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Irene Parker Weaver, 85, formerly of 122 Kings Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Clarence Weaver and daughter of the late Johnny A. Parker and Elizabeth Pennington Parker. She retired from textiles and was a member of Kirby Church.

Surviving are two sons, James Ralph Mullinax and wife, Viola of Blacksburg and Kenneth Lee Mullinax of Anderson; a niece, raised as a daughter, Shirley Wease and husband, Doug of Gaffney; two brothers, Leslie Parker of Pacolet and James "Peewee" Henry Parker and wife, Kay of Gaffney; two sisters, Lonnie Bell Davis and Rosie Gibbie, both of Gaffney; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Flossie Wilt and Mary Mullinax and three brothers, John Wesley Parker, Eugene "Bud" Parker and Joe Parker.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now