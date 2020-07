Cowpens - Ja'Siah Harris, 3 days old, of 110-B Poplar St., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Kintez Harris of Union and Ashley Davis of Cowpens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Harris and Davis families.