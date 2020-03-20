Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Visitation
Following Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Jack "Curly" Elmore


1940 - 2020
Jack "Curly" Elmore Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Jack Wade Elmore, 80, of 902 Florence Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Brenda Wylie Elmore and son of the late Dock Rufus Elmore and Sunie Jane Wells Elmore. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from MEMC, was a member of the S.C. National Guard and East Gaffney Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, and was an Atlanta Braves and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Jackie Blanton (Bryan) of Simpsonville, Jane Cook (Aaron) of Cowpens and Bobbie Berg (Adam) of Chesapeake, VA; a brother, Ray Elmore (Barbara) of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Zach Blanton, Ben Blanton, Chelci Parris (Brandon), Olivia Henson, Riley Cook, Mackenzie Elmore and Nicholas Berg; a great-grandchild, Emma Kate Parris; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Roland.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Gary Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
