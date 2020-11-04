Gaffney, S.C. - Jacqueline "Jackie" Godfrey Crawford, 77, formerly of 616 State Line Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Kenneth Eugene Crawford and daughter of the late Ed Godfrey and Sara Davis Godfrey. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Timken, loved her family and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth Richard Crawford (Juanita) of Gaffney; two daughters, Robin Martin and Veronica Hulsey, both of Gaffney; a sister, Joyce Martin of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Summer Nance (John Blalock), Derek Scott Griffith (Monica), Lindsay Clary (Brent) and Ethan Richard Crawford; five great-grandchildren, Adair, Tyler, Andrew, Alley and Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Godfrey and Derek Godfrey and three sisters, Frances Martin, Kay Bolf and Pat Miller.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Frazier and Reverend Daryle Hawthorne officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.