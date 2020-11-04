1/1
Jackie Crawford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Jacqueline "Jackie" Godfrey Crawford, 77, formerly of 616 State Line Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Kenneth Eugene Crawford and daughter of the late Ed Godfrey and Sara Davis Godfrey. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Timken, loved her family and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth Richard Crawford (Juanita) of Gaffney; two daughters, Robin Martin and Veronica Hulsey, both of Gaffney; a sister, Joyce Martin of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Summer Nance (John Blalock), Derek Scott Griffith (Monica), Lindsay Clary (Brent) and Ethan Richard Crawford; five great-grandchildren, Adair, Tyler, Andrew, Alley and Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Godfrey and Derek Godfrey and three sisters, Frances Martin, Kay Bolf and Pat Miller.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Frazier and Reverend Daryle Hawthorne officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved