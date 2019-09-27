|
Spartanburg, S.C. - Jacqueline Moore Easler, 88, of 212 Fitzgerald Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late Thomas Leroy Easler, Sr. and daughter of the late John Moore and Nannie Sue Arledge Moore. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, was formerly employed at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Majestic Golf Range, and was a homemaker. She was a very active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Spartanburg where she was involved in the Children's Ministry and Choir. She was a member of the Eastern Star, loving playing piano, and sang with the Billy Graham Ministries.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Leroy Easler, Jr. (Peggy) of Spartanburg; three daughters, Loretta Dianne Agnew of Boiling Springs, SC, Sue Cashwell of Chesnee and Cindy Smith of Spartanburg; a brother, John O. Moore of Chesnee; grandchildren, Tammy Threatt (Jeff), Amber Cashwell, Justin Cashwell (Mandy), Brad Easler (Anita), Zach Easler (Erin), Lee Hudson (Beth), Joshua Hudson (Amanda), Sarah Swearingen (Michael), Terry Smith and Keri Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Wes) & Ashton Threatt, Owen, Riggs & Crew Cashwell, Cole, Caroline, Carson, Ava & Mila Easler, Hudsen Jones and Kora Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Moore.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
The family will be at their respective homes.
