Jackie Ellis
Gaffney, S.C. - Jackie Dean Ellis, 73, of 227 Brittany Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Forest Dean Ellis and Jacqueline Williams Ellis. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and the University of South Carolina, retired from Milliken after 32 years of service and a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a paratrooper and a member of the Green Berets. He loved his family, his dog "Autumn" and was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan. He was a member of West End Baptist Church and attended Midway Baptist Church.

Surviving are two brothers, Mike Ellis (Kelly) and Barry Ellis (Mitzi), both of Gaffney; a sister, Kathy Fowler (Larry) of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn Ellis and Paul Ellis.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required at the receiving of friends. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Vernon Craig officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182.

The family will be at the home of Barry & Mitzi Ellis, 240 Ross Hill Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
