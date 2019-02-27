Gaffney - Mr. Jackie Edward Hammett, 87, of 2421 Pacolet Hwy, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his residence. Born in Spartanburg, he was the loving husband of Billie Sue Allen Hammett for 65 years. Son of the late Johnnie and Hazel Hammett, he retired from Milliken, was the owner of Hammett's Barber Shop for many years, and operated Elmore's Barber Shop in Gaffney. In addition to his wife, surviving Mr. Hammett are one son, Mark Edward Hammett (Debbie) of Gaffney; three grandsons, Chris Hammett (Dee) of Pacolet, David Hammett (Deneen) of Gaffney, Shandon Hammet (Lindsay) of Gaffney; Eight great-grandchildren, Devin and Emily Hammett of Pacolet, Jacob, Landon, Khloe, Bailey, and Easton Hammett of Gaffney, and Dylan Davis (Meg) of Spartanburg; and one brother, Larry Hammett (JoAnn) of Virginia. Jackie served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War and served as Post Commander of VFW Post 3447. He attended Opportunity School in Columbia, SC. He enjoyed coaching Little League ball in his early years, as well as fishing, traveling, and hanging out with his little dog, Putt-Putt. A special thank you to Jessica Pearson who Jackie thought the world of and always make him smile. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will be Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Pastor Ron and Rev. Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Chris O'Brian Jr., Thad Pearson, David Hammett, Shandon Hammett, Jonathan Kelly, and Howard Dover serving as pallbearers. Members of VFW Post 3447 will be honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC 29340. The family will be at the home of Mark and Debbie Hammett, 188 Sloan Rd., Gaffney. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Bruce and Margaret with Hospice Compassus for everything they have done for Jackie and his family. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hammett family.