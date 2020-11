Gaffney – Jackie Jefferies, age 53, transitioned from this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Services & Chapel Inc. Due to COVID-19 restrictions limited seating capacity. Face masks are required. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.