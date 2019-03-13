Home

Gaffney, S.C. - Jackie Leon Propst, 84, of 173 Drucilla Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Hickory, NC, he was the husband of Joyce Smith Propst and the son of the late Jasper Propst and Lola Propst. He was a United Sates Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam and was retired from Paul Sain Apple Orchard. He enjoyed gardening, going to junkyards, tinkering and never met a stranger. Mr. Propst was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Vale, NC.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are a son, Glenn Lewis and wife, Kathy of Hickory, NC; two daughters, Flossie Smith and Mary Henderson, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Mill Propst and Jean Wilkins, both of Greenville; six grandchildren, Pasquana Jefferies, Ashley Smith, Antwain Smith, Ebony Robinson, Ursula Davidson and Samaria Lewis; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Propst was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Propst; and twelve brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019
