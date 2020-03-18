Home

Jacob Smith

Jacob Smith Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Jacob Murray Smith, 80, of 204 Wilbur Street, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Allendale, SC, he was the husband of Marlene Smith and son of the late Adele Murray Sams. He retired from the New York Transit Authority and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Kevin James (Keisha) of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Hope Smith Dunbar (Phyllis Hurt) of Aiken, SC and Sarah McCluney Parham (Reginald Parham) of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Washington Murray.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020
