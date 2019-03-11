GAFFNEY - Jake Eugene Ross Jr., 47 of 126 Country Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday,

March 9, 2019.

Born in Shelby, N.C., he was the husband of Courtney Cobb Ross and the son of Jake Eugene Ross, Sr. and Anita Roark Ross of Blacksburg. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and attended Clemson University. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in the Persian Gulf and was employed with System

One. He was a Rotary member, Life Member of VFW, enjoyed fishing, woodworking and an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Ross was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are a son, Sgt. Allen Jake (AJ) Ross, USMC ; a daughter, Grace Caroline Ross of the home; a sister, Jennifer Ross Johnson and husband, Bradley of Blacksburg; two nephews, Will Johnson and Mason Mittmann; two nieces, Harper Labban and Zelda Labban; father-inlaw and mother-in-law, George E. Labban and Cynthia C. Labban of Columbia; and father-in-law, Larry Cobb of Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: VFW, Post 3447, "Buddy Poppy Fund", P.O. Box 746, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

The arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.