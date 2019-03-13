|
|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Jake Eugene Ross Jr., 47 of 126 Country Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Blacksburg. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00 PM at the church with Reverend Russ Bradley, Reverend Jamie Billings and Reverend Harold Johnson officiating. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More