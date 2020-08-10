James " Childers

Gaffney, S.C. - James "50" Thomas Childers, 71, of 506 East Junior High Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Kathie Patterson Childers and the son of the late Glenn Thomas Childers and Rose Smith Childers. Mr. Childers was retired from textiles and a United States Marine Veteran. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast , enjoyed yard work, was a 3rd degree Black Belt in karate and loved his family and friends. Mr. Childers was member of White Plains Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Joe Tabor (Melissa) of Chesnee and Brian Tabor of Gaffney; two daughters, Crystal Childers of the home and Tonya Tabor-Jackson of Gaffney; three step-sons, Jimmy, Billy and John; a step-daughter, Candy; six grandchildren, April Tabor, Leann Tabor, Justin Upchurch, Jayden Upchurch, EJ Jackson and Evey Chapman; and one great-grandchildren, Emily Wyatt. Mr. Childers was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Childers and Bobby Childers; two sisters, Mamie Childers and Lois Childers; and a grandson, Thomas (Little Tommy) Calvert.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joel Gardner officiating. Interment will be in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: White Plains Baptist Church, 206 Soapstone Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.